Safe in your skin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Skincare is something we all take lightly. Long working hours and responsibilities often mean zero time for treating your skin right. With pollution levels increasing alarmingly, dust and smoke are filling up in the atmosphere and climate is shifting between heat, cold and rain. While we might take the flu or internal infections seriously and rush to a hospital, we don’t share the same concern for skin and hair.

“The major consequence of the pollution on our skin is ageing. It can damage the DNA of skin cells and cause mutation. Air pollutants are filled with solar ultraviolet radiation (UVR), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter and smoke from cigarettes and exhausts. These oxidise the skin and makes it unhealthy. There used to be very few cases of skin cancer among the brown-skinned population as we are naturally protected against it, but we are seeing a spike in the numbers in India,” says Dr Shibu Muhammed, Dermatology Consultant at Renai Medcity.

UV rays damage the collagen in the dermis of the skin, due to which it may rebuild incorrectly, causing wrinkles and fine lines on your skin, and upon prolonged exposure, it causes pigmentation that can be hard to treat. The heat in our atmosphere can trigger tropical acne, a condition that is particular to a hot and humid climate. Another skin condition that is common in polluted areas is dryness. Epidermal lipids, a soft layer which provides a barrier against the movement of water and electrolytes as well as infections are broken down by the pollutants in the air. They, in turn, leave the skin inflammation, dry and oxidised. Heat and sweat may also cause a condition called Miliaria, or heat rash, and aggravate existing acne by blocking sweat pores.

“The best way out is to avoid exposure to pollutants and the sun. Always wear sunscreen while going out or even if you are indoors. Cover your face and neck when you are going out. Also, wash up before bed and apply a moisturiser. These are simple skincare routines that could make a huge difference,” says Dr Shibu. If you see a rash or inflammation, it is best to consult a doctor, he adds.

For those with sensitive skin types, always make it a point to consult a dermatologist before using new products. If your skin is oily, its best to avoid facial or oil-based creams during this weather. According to Dr Shibu, When you apply facial, it forces your pores to secrete more oil, adding to the problems. “Clean, tone and moisturise—are the golden words to having great skin,” he says.

Healthy inside out

A good diet is as important to maintain good skin health. “Try your best to include colourful fruits and vegetables in your diet. They are filled with antioxidants and can help improve your general health and fight diseases,” says Dr Shibu. Fatty fish contains Omega 3 fatty acids that help keep skin thick, supple and moisturized. Avocados, nuts like walnuts and almonds are a great addition too. Adding a side of broccoli to your salad would fetch the vitamins and zinc you need in your diet. Tomatoes, green leafy vegetables, cucumbers, pineapples and carrots are commonly available diet options for great-looking skin.