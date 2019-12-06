Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Safe in your skin

With increasing pollution and bizarre change in climate, your skin is suffering daily. Here is all you need to know about the threats and preventive measures.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Skincare is something we all take lightly. Long working hours and responsibilities often mean zero time for treating your skin right. With pollution levels increasing alarmingly, dust and smoke are filling up in the atmosphere and climate is shifting between heat, cold and rain. While we might take the flu or internal infections seriously and rush to a hospital, we don’t share the same concern for skin and hair.

“The major consequence of the pollution on our skin is ageing. It can damage the DNA of skin cells and cause mutation. Air pollutants are filled with solar ultraviolet radiation (UVR), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter and smoke from cigarettes and exhausts. These oxidise the skin and makes it unhealthy. There used to be very few cases of skin cancer among the brown-skinned population as we are naturally protected against it, but we are seeing a spike in the numbers in India,” says Dr Shibu Muhammed, Dermatology Consultant at Renai Medcity.

UV rays damage the collagen in the dermis of the skin, due to which it may rebuild incorrectly, causing wrinkles and fine lines on your skin, and upon prolonged exposure, it causes pigmentation that can be hard to treat. The heat in our atmosphere can trigger tropical acne, a condition that is particular to a hot and humid climate. Another skin condition that is common in polluted areas is dryness. Epidermal lipids, a soft layer which provides a barrier against the movement of water and electrolytes as well as infections are broken down by the pollutants in the air. They, in turn, leave the skin inflammation, dry and oxidised. Heat and sweat may also cause a condition called Miliaria, or heat rash, and aggravate existing acne by blocking sweat pores.

“The best way out is to avoid exposure to pollutants and the sun. Always wear sunscreen while going out or even if you are indoors. Cover your face and neck when you are going out. Also, wash up before bed and apply a moisturiser. These are simple skincare routines that could make a huge difference,” says Dr Shibu. If you see a rash or inflammation, it is best to consult a doctor, he adds.
For those with sensitive skin types, always make it a point to consult a dermatologist before using new products. If your skin is oily, its best to avoid facial or oil-based creams during this weather. According to Dr Shibu, When you apply facial, it forces your pores to secrete more oil, adding to the problems. “Clean, tone and moisturise—are the golden words to having great skin,” he says.

Healthy inside out
A good diet is as important to maintain good skin health. “Try your best to include colourful fruits and vegetables in your diet. They are filled with antioxidants and can help improve your general health and fight diseases,” says Dr Shibu.  Fatty fish contains Omega 3 fatty acids that help keep skin thick, supple and moisturized. Avocados, nuts like walnuts and almonds are a great addition too. Adding a side of broccoli to your salad would fetch the vitamins and zinc you need in your diet. Tomatoes, green leafy vegetables, cucumbers, pineapples and carrots are commonly available diet options for great-looking skin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp