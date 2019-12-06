Thoppil Bhasi award for Manoj Narayanan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Theatre director Manoj Narayanan has been chosen for the Thoppil Bhasi award 2019, for his contributions to theatre.

The award carries a purse of `33,333, sculpture and citation. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will present the award at a function to be held at Joint Council Hall at 4 pm on December 9.

Manoj Narayanan was selected by a jury chaired by Pannian Raveendran and members Vallikkav Mohandas, Raja Warrier, N Sukumara Pillai and Advocate Shahjahan.

Manoj Narayanan has won the best director award by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy in 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The award, instituted by the Thoppil Bhasi Foundation, has been given to people working in various fields including theatre, film, journalism and literature. This year the award is given for those working in theatre field.