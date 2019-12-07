Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Day one of IFFK begins with intriguing cinema

The first day of the International Film Festival of Kerala saw movies such as ‘Malpaso’ and ‘Oleg’ which instantly struck a chord with the audience.

Published: 07th December 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:18 AM

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The story of fraternal twins Braulio and Candido stood out to viewers on the first day of the 24th IFFK which began on Friday. The heart-wrenching tale of the two brothers depicted in the Dominican Republic movie ‘Malpaso’ directed by Hector M Valdez, had the delegates raving about its unique characterisations.

Set in the border town of Malpaso, the movie traces the life of the fraternal twins, among whom Candido lives a secluded life due to his Albinism. However, fate separates the brothers. Throughout the non-linear narrative, the viewers are left with the impression that the boys’ estranged father is on his way back to take care of them, a wish by Candido. However, a surprise ending left the viewers baffled in a good way.

According to Anoop S, a delegate and student of the Film Studies Department in Malayalam University, Tirur, the frames are brilliantly thought-out and the theme in itself is thought-provoking. “It is one of those movies that we will carry with ourselves for a long time,” he said.

“The ending was mind-blowing. Even though it was an open ending, viewers were content. Their struggle for survival is a subject to contemplate,” said Aishwarya Roy, delegate and a student from English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. Abhirami M G, another delegate, said she was thoroughly moved by the film. They were waiting to watch ‘Sons of Denmark’, which depicts the rise of Neo-nazi ideologies in Europe.

Another film that captured the hearts of viewers on Friday morning was Oleg. The Latvian movie directed by Juris Kursietis tells the story of a young Latvian butcher in Brussels who hopes for a better life and later falls prey to the machinations of a Polish criminal.  “It left me with many thoughts. A movie worth watching and thought-provoking,” said Ruby M K, a delegate from Malappuram.

Unsatisfactory selection of Malayalam movies

Not all are happy with the Malayalam movies chosen to be screened. While the organisers have expressed their interest in screening commercial movies, delegates are dubious about it. Rohan Jacob, a delegate from Thiruvananthapuram, feels that the slots are wasted on commercial movies in Malayalam.

“These are movies available on online streaming platforms and even had their television premiers. This stage is intended to give more exposure. When you take two commercial successes, you are taking away space for two other films which did not get the exposure or recognition it deserved. It is an injustice to the crew and others in the field,” he said.

