Overgrown weeds, inadequate lighting; corp’s drive ineffective

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A novel initiative by the city corporation to make schools safe for children included clearing bushes, installing sufficient lighting and closing holes in the ground. However, when T’Puram Express visited the Government High School ,Chalai; Government Model Higher Secondary School For Boys ,Chalai; Government Girls Higher Secondary School , Karamana; Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud; Government Central High School, Attakulangara and Government Model LPS, Thycaud, they still lacked an efficient drive.

Government High School, Chalai

The girls’ washroom of Government High School at Chalai was closed even at noon. “There is no power and I’m scared to enter inside. The washrooms are prone to snakes,” said a cleaning staff. Resonating the same, a Class IX student said: “I saw a rat snake near the washroom last year. A week ago, the situation was more pathetic, but we feel better after the forestry has been cleared.”



“I have complained to the officials regarding the presence of snakes. But no actions were taken until the Wayanad snake bite incident. The site has been cleared now, but the place must be maintained properly to stop the growth of weed,” said another cleaning staff.



Meanwhile, PTA president P Mohanan said: “The rest of the undergrowth on the compound will be cleared soon. We have already planned to beautify the school by growing a garden with the help of SPC students to stop the invasion of weeds.”

Government Model Higher Secondary School For Boys, Chalai

A building with a dilapidated roof on one side welcomes one to Government Model Higher Secondary School For Boys at Chalai.

Two years ago that Vava Suresh, a snake expert, caught a cobra from the school compound. “We have sighted snakes here,” said a Class VIII student.

However, headmistress Kumari Latika denied the claim. “No snakes were found after that incident. And the building in which the office is located requires maintenance. We have informed the same to the officials,” she said.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Karamana

“The washrooms do not have sufficient lighting. The space behind the school was forested until recently. And the sanitary dispenser remains non-functional in our washroom,” said a Class XI student.

The compound lacks a biogas plant and a pit to dump waste. Citing the request letter submitted to the city corporation, principal M G Venugopal said: “Light bulbs will be fixed utilising school fund. Further, the requirement for biogas plant has been already submitted.”

Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud

The forested school compound was cleared last week. But the maintenance works of the school remain on paper.

A proposal has been submitted for the maintenance of the dilapidated roof.

“Along with the corporation cleaning staff, the alumni, residents associations and teachers took part in the cleaning drive. The forestry near the higher secondary building will be cleared soon,” said Suresh Babu R S, headmaster.

Government Central High School, Attakulangara

Most classrooms are closed due to low rates of enrolment. The ground behind the school building is forested.

“The place was cleared recently but due to frequent rain, wild grass grows at an uncontrollable rate,” said a teacher.

Government Model LPS, Thycaud.

“Rat snakes are a common occurrence in the school backyard. We were asked to stay away from the area when we informed the headmistress about it,” said a Class IV student. Citing ongoing construction works, PT teacher Minimol said: “The premises will be cleared as soon as we finish the construction work.”