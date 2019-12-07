Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Overgrown weeds, inadequate lighting; corp’s drive ineffective

Most classrooms are closed due to low rates of enrolment. The ground behind the school building is forested.

Published: 07th December 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Even after the city corporation’s cleaning drive to keep school surroundings safe for children, Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School in Chalai remains forested  Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A novel initiative by the city corporation to make schools safe for children included clearing bushes, installing sufficient lighting and closing holes in the ground. However, when T’Puram Express visited the Government High School ,Chalai; Government Model Higher Secondary School For Boys ,Chalai; Government Girls Higher Secondary School , Karamana; Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud; Government Central High School, Attakulangara and Government Model LPS, Thycaud, they still lacked an efficient drive.

Government High School, Chalai
The girls’ washroom of Government High School at Chalai was closed even at noon. “There is no power and I’m scared to enter inside. The washrooms are prone to snakes,” said a cleaning staff. Resonating the same, a Class IX student said: “I saw a rat snake near the washroom last year. A week ago, the situation was more pathetic, but we feel better after the forestry has been cleared.”

“I have complained to the officials regarding the presence of snakes. But no actions were taken until the Wayanad snake bite incident. The site has been cleared now, but the place must be maintained properly to stop the growth of weed,” said another cleaning staff.

Meanwhile, PTA president P Mohanan said: “The rest of the undergrowth on the compound will be cleared soon. We have already planned to beautify the school by growing a garden with the help of SPC students to stop the invasion of weeds.”

Government Model Higher Secondary School For Boys, Chalai
A building with a dilapidated roof on one side welcomes one to Government Model Higher Secondary School For Boys at Chalai.
Two years ago that Vava Suresh, a snake expert, caught a cobra from the school compound. “We have sighted snakes here,” said a Class VIII student.
However, headmistress Kumari Latika denied the claim. “No snakes were found after that incident. And the building in which the office is located requires maintenance. We have informed the same to the officials,” she said.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Karamana
“The washrooms do not have sufficient lighting. The space behind the school was forested until recently. And the sanitary dispenser remains non-functional in our washroom,” said a Class XI student.
The compound lacks a biogas plant and a pit to dump waste. Citing the request letter submitted to the city corporation, principal M G Venugopal said: “Light bulbs will be fixed utilising school fund. Further, the requirement for biogas plant has been already submitted.”

Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud
The forested school compound was cleared last week. But the maintenance works of the school remain on paper.
A proposal has been submitted for the maintenance of the dilapidated roof.
“Along with the corporation cleaning staff, the alumni, residents associations and teachers took part in the cleaning drive. The forestry near the higher secondary building will be cleared soon,” said Suresh Babu R S, headmaster.

Government Central High School, Attakulangara
Most classrooms are closed due to low rates of enrolment. The ground behind the school building is forested.
“The place was cleared recently but due to frequent rain, wild grass grows at an uncontrollable rate,” said a teacher.

Government Model LPS, Thycaud.
“Rat snakes are a common occurrence in the school backyard. We were asked to stay away from the area when we informed the headmistress about it,” said a Class IV student. Citing ongoing construction works, PT teacher Minimol said: “The premises will be cleared as soon as we finish the construction work.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp