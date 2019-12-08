IFFK: 63 films to be screened on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 63 films will be screened on the third day of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Sunday. Korean film ‘Parasite’, an Oscar-entry comic thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, will be one among the movies to be screened. The film depicts a poor family’s efforts to make themselves part of a wealthy family.



‘Moothon’ by Geetu Mohandas will be another highlight of the third day. ‘Parasite’ and ‘Stories@8’ by Shilpa Krishnan Shukla will be among the 41 films to be screened in the ‘World Cinema’ category. In the ‘International Competition’ section, five movies will be screened and four Malayalam movies will be screened in the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ category. Three films will be screened in the ‘Indian Cinema Now’ category.

‘Digital Captivity’ by Turkish director Emre Kavuk and ‘A Minor Inconvenience’ by R K Krishand will have their world premiere on Sunday. Seven films in the World Cinema category, including ‘Koko-Di Koko-Da’ by Johannes Nyholm, ‘Two/One’ by Juan Cabral, ‘All This Victory’ by Ahmed Ghossein, Michael Idov’s ‘The Humorist’, Aviad Givon and Imri Matalon’s ‘Broken Mirrors’ and Michael Heneke’s ‘Happy End’ will have its premiere in India. K S Sethumadhavan’s Yakshi will have a special screening as well.



‘Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005’ by National Award-winning filmmaker Anant Mahadevan will have its first screening at IFFK on Sunday. The film revolves around the 13-year-long battle of Prabhavati Amma to get justice for her son Udayakumar, who was arrested on charges of theft at Thiruvananthapuram Fort police station on 27 September, 2005, and was later reported as murdered. Two policemen found guilty were sentenced to death by the High Court in 2017. Apart from a mother’s struggle for justice, the movie is also a warning against those police stations which act as concentration camps.

Film Market to open



The first-of-its-kind Film Market, organised by Kerala Chalachitra Academy, will be opened on Sunday. With the introduction of the Film Market, the academy aims to promote Malayalam films at national and international levels.



The market will begin functioning from 10am and will continue till Wednesday at Mascot Hotel.

On the first day, Malayali filmmakers Devendra Prasad, Priyanandan, Devdas Kallurutti and Sajin Babu among others will bring their movies to the Film Market.



Discussions on the films provided will be taken up by people from different walks of life, including Rajiv Raghunandan of Vista India Digital Limited, Judy Gladstone, executive producer, Radhakrishnan Ramachandran, CEO of Studion Mojo, Pinaki Chatterjee of GoQuest Media Ventures, Suchitra Raman of TechG Theatre and Jibnu J Jacob of Vinnreels Digital.