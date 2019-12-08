IFFK ‘Meet the Director’ discusses films, patriotism

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: EVEN if one lives far away from their motherland, their love for it will always remains strong, said film director Shilpa Krishnan Shukla on Saturday. She was speaking at the ‘Meet the Director’ forum at the IFFK, a session held to discuss film and filmmaking.

“Regardless of whether they live inside or outside the territory, citizens will have an intense love towards their birthland,” Shukla said. The session discussed various aspects of contemporary cinema. ‘Meet the Director’ will be held every afternoon at the Tagore theatre premises.

‘Fiela’s Child’ pulls the crowd at IFFK

‘Fiela’s Child’, directed by South African filmmaker Brett Michael Innes, won the hearts of the audience on the second day of IFFK. It was the first film screened in the International Competition category. The film depicts the strong bond of love between a mixed-race woman named Fiela and her adopted white son.