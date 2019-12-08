India, Windies teams arrive in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India and West Indies teams for the second T20 cricket match arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Saturday. Kerala Cricket Association office-bearers and fans welcomed them.



They will play the match at the Sports Hub stadium here on Sunday. Officials said viewers will be allowed to enter through the main gate from 4pm on Sunday.



There will be three security checks after which spectators can proceed through the designated gate. They must show the photocopy of the ID proof they used to book the ticket.



Two pitches have been prepared for the contest and four for practice. In all, 1,000 police personnel, led by City Police Commissoner M R Ajith Kumar, will be deployed for the safety and traffic arrangements.



While the West Indies team will leave the capital on Monday at 9am, the Indian team will leave for Mumbai at 2pm. The third and final match of the series match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.