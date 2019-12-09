Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Krishand R K was working on an animation project in Bengaluru a few years ago, one day he noticed an overpowering stench engulfing the building. It lingered for a few days. Later, it was revealed that the revolting odour emanated from a flat where the decomposing body of an elderly person was lying unnoticed.

Krishand came across a few such instances later in life. Soon, the issue made its way into the narrative he was working on. The film ‘Vrithakrithiyilulla Chathuram’ (A Minor Inconvenience) was thus born. The movie, which had its world premiere at Tagore theatre in the International Cinema category, is his debut.

Seeing a full house, Krishand says he is on a high. “I always wanted to do a cycling movie. The similar kind of deaths of the elderly became rather frequent. It is just an observation on the issue and the film says that there is no right or wrong,” says Krishand.

The journey starts from Korea and culminates in Varanasi. True to the title, the central character ‘Manilal Ramachandran’ (played by Rahul Rajagopal) is a square peg in a round hole. Manilal is living in South Korea. It is while prepping himself for an interview that the news of his father’s death reaches him. Once he reaches home, he understands that the body remained in the house for four days, all the while decomposing before the newspaper boy sounded the alarm. Manilal is accused of not checking upon his father by relatives.

Wanting to take a break, Manilal cycles from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi to see his friend Rakesh. From then on, it is the adventures and instances Manilal comes across, which take him eventually to Varanasi. The transition of the character are poetically captured.