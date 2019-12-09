Thiruvananthapuram Press Club Secretary, accused of moral policing, suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Monday suspended its secretary M Radhakrishnan, accused in a moral policing case, from the club membership. The decision comes following a protest march taken out by the Network for Women in Media India (NWMI) to the Press Club on Monday morning

The decision was made after press club joint secretary Sabloo Thomas, who is currently holding charge of secretary, held a meeting with the representatives of NWMI after the march and protest meet in front of the club. The decision to suspend Radhakrishnan and remove him as Secretary, was announced by Sabloo Thomas.

M Radhakrishnan was recently arrested for harassing a colleague by trespassing into her house and was later let out on bail. However, the press club had taken no action against him other than a temporary stepping down from his post. NWMI has been demanding his suspension from the press club itself which came into fruition.

"I was aware of the issue from last Saturday even though the official complaint was filed on Tuesday. I have made my stand clear on the issue. With the authority vested in me in the absence of Radhakrishnan, I am suspending him from the post of secretary and also from press club membership," said Sabloo.

The NWMI march saw women journalists from across the state participating in it seeking urgent action against Radhakrishnan. The NWMI confirmed plans to pursue the case until justice is served.