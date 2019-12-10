Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hotel under scanner after six fall sick

Family hospitalised with food poisoning after having food at East Fort Hotel; corp to raid outlets

Published: 10th December 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six members of a family including children suffered from food poisoning after they alleged that they consumed stale food served at Buhari Hotel, East Fort, on Sunday. Their condition started to deteriorate immediately after having food following which they were rushed to the General Hospital. Doctors said the six admitted would be discharged soon. In the wake of the incident, health officials will be conducting regular inspections in eateries operating across the city. Those operating in unhygienic conditions will be taken to task.

Following complaints filed by the family members, health officials conducted raids on the Buhari Hotel and found it functioning in unhygienic conditions, besides serving stale food. The hotel was served with a notice and sealed. “Foul smell emanated from the food being served at Buhari Hotel. We request hoteliers and restaurant owners to ensure that good quality food is served,” said I P Binu, chairperson of the corporation’s Health Standing Committee.

“A special squad has been formed to check the quality of food served in hotels and restaurants across the city. Although we have been conducting many drives related to proper management of waste in hotels and restaurants, they refuse to dispose of the same in an efficient manner. During inspections, we found that they cook food in unsanitary conditions,” he said.

The raid on Buhari Hotel was conducted by health inspector Gopakumar M N and junior health inspector Smireesh Lal. “We conducted the raid based on a police complaint,” said Gopakumar.

Raids to continue
As part of the drive, raids were conducted on two hotels in Attakulangara and Killipalam. “We plan to continue raids to ensure that good quality of food is served,” said Binu. Owners of the hotel that have been served notices will have to report to the city corporation after they make improvements. If they fail to do so, the officials will take strict action and cancel the licence.Mayor K Sreekumar has called for a discussion with the Food Safety Joint Commissioner and health officers on Tuesday to ensure the quality of food.

Complaints can put forth at 9496434547.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp