Hotel under scanner after six fall sick

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six members of a family including children suffered from food poisoning after they alleged that they consumed stale food served at Buhari Hotel, East Fort, on Sunday. Their condition started to deteriorate immediately after having food following which they were rushed to the General Hospital. Doctors said the six admitted would be discharged soon. In the wake of the incident, health officials will be conducting regular inspections in eateries operating across the city. Those operating in unhygienic conditions will be taken to task.

Following complaints filed by the family members, health officials conducted raids on the Buhari Hotel and found it functioning in unhygienic conditions, besides serving stale food. The hotel was served with a notice and sealed. “Foul smell emanated from the food being served at Buhari Hotel. We request hoteliers and restaurant owners to ensure that good quality food is served,” said I P Binu, chairperson of the corporation’s Health Standing Committee.

“A special squad has been formed to check the quality of food served in hotels and restaurants across the city. Although we have been conducting many drives related to proper management of waste in hotels and restaurants, they refuse to dispose of the same in an efficient manner. During inspections, we found that they cook food in unsanitary conditions,” he said.

The raid on Buhari Hotel was conducted by health inspector Gopakumar M N and junior health inspector Smireesh Lal. “We conducted the raid based on a police complaint,” said Gopakumar.

Raids to continue

As part of the drive, raids were conducted on two hotels in Attakulangara and Killipalam. “We plan to continue raids to ensure that good quality of food is served,” said Binu. Owners of the hotel that have been served notices will have to report to the city corporation after they make improvements. If they fail to do so, the officials will take strict action and cancel the licence.Mayor K Sreekumar has called for a discussion with the Food Safety Joint Commissioner and health officers on Tuesday to ensure the quality of food.

Complaints can put forth at 9496434547.