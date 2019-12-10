Restore police security to Kemal Pasha: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged the state government to restore police protection to the retired High Court judge, Kemal Pasha. A few days ago, the home department had withdrawn security to Kemal.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chennithala said Kemal Pasha, who has delivered several important verdicts, has received threats to his life. “The Kanakamala IS recruitment case accused had told interrogating officers that Justice Kemal Pasha was in the hit list following which four armed police officials were deployed for his protection,” Chennithala wrote in the letter. Taking this into consideration, he said the security cover of the retired judge had to be restored with immediate effect to prevent any further threats to his life.

Chennithala alleged the move can be interpreted as a means to settle scores against the former judge who has been highly critical of the government on recent issues.