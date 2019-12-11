Capital all set to manage water scarcity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the city braces for a planned disruption of water supply for more than 48 hours starting from Friday afternoon, the authorities have made arrangements to meet the emergency. Residents in 57 wards of the corporation will be affected by the temporary closure of pumping stations at Aruvikkara. Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswom, Kadakampally Surendran, held a meet to discuss the arrangements on Monday. He said water tankers and storage tanks would be utilised to minimise the inconvenience.

“I would request the cooperation of the public in the exercise. Please store water before the plants are closed,” he said. Kerala Water Authority (KWA) plans to close down the pumping stations at Aruvikara for maintenance from December 13 and normal supply is likely to be restored by December 15. According to the Minister, the repair works worth Rs 10 crore would make the pumping station efficient by 95 per cent. “Besides getting more water to the city, it will offer a permanent solution to the frequent disruption of supply due to non-functional pump sets,” said Kadakampally.

Tankers will supply water to vending points at Vellayambalam, Aruvikkara, PTP Nagar, Choozhattukotta and Attingal-Valakad to meet emergencies. Tankers of the corporation, police, army and CRPF will be used in addition to the tankers of KWA. Private water tankers will be hired to meet the shortage.

As per the Minister, around 150 tanks with a storage capacity of 5,000 litres will be set up in locations where people do not have the wherewithal to make alternative arrangements, on December 12. These tanks will be filled before the supply stops. “There will be an officer responsible for ensuring the supply to the tanks in each location,” said Surendran.

KWA will maintain water supply to Medical College Hospital on a partial basis. Water tankers will be deployed at Regional Cancer Centre and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, and other hospitals. RCC alone requires 15 lakh litres of water a day. Water treatment plants with a capacity for pumping 86 million litres-a-day (MLD) and 74 MLD will be halted in four phases to replace pump sets and electric equipment at the plants. In addition to this, the KWA has another plant with 72-MLD capacity at Aruvikkara.

Water disruption till sunday

■ Kowdiar ■ Peroorkada ■ Pipinmoodu ■ Sasthamangalam ■ KocharRoad ■ Idapazhinji ■ Kanaka Nagar ■ Vellayambalam■ Marappalam ■ Pattom ■ Medical College ■ RCC ■ SCTIMST■ Kumarapuram■ Ulloor ■ Prashant Nagar ■ Aakkulam ■ Cheruvayakal ■ Pongummoodu ■ Sreekaryam ■ Chempazhanthi ■ Kariyam ■ Parottukonam ■ Nalanchira ■ Mannanthala ■ Kesavadasapuram ■ Paruthipara ■ Muttada ■ Ambalamukku ■ Vazhayila ■ Kudappanakunnu ■ Jawahar Nagar ■ Nandankodu, Poudikonam ■ Kazhakoottam ■ Karyavattom ■ Technopark ■ Manvila ■ Kulathoor ■ Devaswom Board junction ■ Pallipuram.

Water disruption till saturday

■ Thirumala ■ PTP Nagar

■ Maruthamkuzhi ■ Pangode ■ Kanjirampara ■ Vattiyoorkavu ■ Kachani ■ Nettayam, Malamukal ■ Kulasekharam, Valiyavila ■ Kodunganur, Kundamaonbhagam ■ Punnakkamukal ■ Mudavanmukal

■ Jagathy, Poojappura, Karamana ■ Nemom ■ Vellayani ■ Pappanamcode ■ Thrikkannapuram ■ Kaimanam ■ Karumam ■ Kalady■ Nedumkavu ■ Attukal ■ Iranimuttam ■ Thampanoor ■ East Fort

■ Vallakadavu ■ Kuryathi ■ Chala ■ Mancaud ■ Kamaleshwaram ■ Ambalathara ■ Poonthura ■ Beemapalli ■ Valiyathura, Sreevaraham ■ Muttathara, Thiruvallom

■ Nelliyodu.