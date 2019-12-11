Celebrating the nutritional value of tuber crops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Indian Society for Root Crops (ISRC) and the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) jointly celebrated the ‘tuber crops day’ on Tuesday at 10.30 am at ICAR-CTCRI. J Sreekumar, principal scientist and vice-president of ISRC, welcomed the gathering. He mentioned about the significance of the ‘Thrikarthika Day’ and acknowledged the state government for recognising the same as tuber crops day.

J Sajeev, managing director of Horticorp, was the chief guest. He appreciated the staff of the Institute for their contributions towards the development of tuber crops in the country. He emphasised the importance of tuber crops in food security. “The country is moving towards traditional food and hence tuber crops are in the phase of reinvention,” he said. He also assured that the Horticulture Corporation can support in the marketing of excess tuber crops is produced by farmers.

In his presidential address, V Ravi, acting director, ICAR-CTCRI, briefed the gathering about the achievements of ICAR-CTCRI. He explained the nutritional values of tuber crops and their climate resilience in nature. He spoke about the RKVY project and its socio-economic impact in the lives of the tribal population in Kerala.

A few progressive tuber crops farmers were felicitated during the function for their immense contributions towards the development of tuber crops in the state. Shirley Raichel Anil delivered the vote of thanks. This was followed by an interactive session between scientists and the farmers.

The scientists briefed the farmers about the research activities undertaken by the Institute and they clarified the doubts raised by the farmers. A field visit to the experimental fields was also arranged as a part of the programme. Around 100 farmers, scientists, and students participated in the function.

