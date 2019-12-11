Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi warns against breach of discipline on college campuses

Published: 11th December 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Educational institutions cannot move forward if they turn a blind eye towards incidents that violate general discipline on campuses, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned.
The chief minister’s statement assumes significance in the wake of increasing incidents of campus violence, more recently in the capital’s University College.“Everyone should exercise self restraint. Students as well as teachers should not go against this norm. It’s when self restraint cannot be maintained that rules and regulations need to be strictly imposed,” said Pinarayi.

He was addressing students’ union representatives of universities and colleges in the state as part of the ‘Student Leader’s Conclave’ to identify the issues being faced by the state and to chart a development road map with participation of all stakeholders.Steps should be taken to harness students’ knowledge for the benefit of the state. 

Students’ suggestions
Student leaders who participated in the programme said Nava Kerala rebuild initiative should end the practice of dumping waste in inland water bodies and seas. They also called for effective waste management measures in rural areas. The student leaders also demanded more projects to assist the agriculture sector and farmers.

In addition to keeping campuses clean of drugs and intoxicants, the students also stressed on the need to implement green protocol. Other suggestions that emerged at the conclave include clean rest rooms for women and more open spaces for people to assemble. Many students wanted part-time job opportunities to be provided along with studies.

Part-time jobs
Welcoming the suggestion of part-time jobs, the chief Minister said a drastic change in the mindset of youth was required to adopt such a policy. He said the government will provide avenues for students to carry out part-time work.Other major issues that became talking points at the conclave were: syllabus revision, campuses that are more accessible for the differently-abled, waste management units on campuses, reconstruction of roads, development of Kuttanad region and women’s safety.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel presided over the conclave. Planning Board vice-chairman  V K Ramachandran, Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Usha Titus, Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai, KTU Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree, Director of Collegiate Education V Vigneshwari and magician Gopinath Muthukad were among those present.
 

