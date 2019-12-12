Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kazakh director upbeat over response to his movie

Digging the well was the biggest issue while shooting the film according to the director.

Zhanabek Zhetiruov

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: I would like to make people feel the movie, said Zhabanek Zhetiruov. The director of Kazakh movie Deep Well, Zhetiruov was speaking to ‘TNIE’ at the 24th IFFK here. He is excited about the response his movie garnered and the inputs he received from the audience. The movie was screened under the ‘World Cinema’ category.

“The case with the movie Deep Well was unique. It is an adaptation of the novel by renowned novelist Abish Kekilbayev. The book is solid and more philosophical. When I adapted it to screen, it was done a bit differently while staying true to the character. The life of the well diggers is interesting. Abish’s book stood out because of how it portrays their life. These people faced repression when we were still under the Soviet Union. It is an interesting story to tell,” said Zhetiruov.

Digging the well was the biggest issue while shooting the film according to the director. “We wanted a special well for the film. We used the old wells adjusted to it. We didn’t have special techniques to shoot the inside the well. It was difficult but the cameraman used all possibilities,” said Zhetiruov.

