Of things falling apart

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 2008 recession was ruthless, plunging many into financial crisis. Ricky Turner’s family is one among thousands who were affected adversely during the economic collapse. He and his wife Abby have been in debt ever, struggling against all odds to put food on the table and keep their family from falling apart. ‘Sorry We Missed You’ is a heart-rending tale of the couple which captures their struggle and portrays how the gig economy threatens to shatter the very foundation of their lives.

Directed by Ken Loach, the movie is a mirror to society and how modern-day contract-based jobs exploit labour. The film was screened as part of the world cinema category at the 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala.

‘Sorry We Missed You’ opens with Ricky being interviewed for the post of a driver at a delivery centre. While the job is being advertised to people like him as one that works in the format of a self-employment model, Ricky understands that it is far from it once he joins work.

While Ricky struggles to keep his job, back home, everything is falling apart. His teenage son Seb skips schools, runs into trouble with the school management, gets suspended and is even caught shoplifting. While his11-year-old daughter Liza is initially shown to be adapting to the situation, constant fights and tension eventually get to her too. The struggle of this family and their earnest effort to overcome the crisis forms the crux of the movie.