Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Of things falling apart

The 2008 recession was ruthless, plunging many into financial crisis.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 2008 recession was ruthless, plunging many into financial crisis. Ricky Turner’s family is one among thousands who were affected adversely during the economic collapse. He and his wife Abby have been in debt ever, struggling against all odds to put food on the table and keep their family from falling apart. ‘Sorry We Missed You’ is a heart-rending tale of the couple which captures their struggle and portrays how the gig economy threatens to shatter the very foundation of their lives. 

Directed by Ken Loach, the movie is a mirror to society and how modern-day contract-based jobs exploit labour. The film was screened as part of the world cinema category at the 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala.

‘Sorry We Missed You’ opens with Ricky being interviewed for the post of a driver at a delivery centre. While the job is being advertised to people like him as one that works in the format of a self-employment model, Ricky understands that it is far from it once he joins work.

While Ricky struggles to keep his job, back home, everything is falling apart. His teenage son Seb skips schools, runs into trouble with the school management, gets suspended and is even caught shoplifting. While his11-year-old daughter Liza is initially shown to be adapting to the situation, constant fights and tension eventually get to her too. The struggle of this family and their earnest effort to overcome the crisis forms the crux of the movie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp