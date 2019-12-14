Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp to take action against excessive parking fees

Several raids have been conducted to crack down on illegal parking lots

Published: 14th December 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s bylaw, which has introduced certain curbs on commercial establishments in collecting parking fees from customers on their premises, will be strictly enforced in the city. The decision was taken after the city corporation found that Kerala University authorities collected excessive fees for parking vehicles on its premises during the T20 International cricket match held in the city on December 8.

Commercial establishments including shopping malls ought to provide free parking space in the area adjacent to their buildings.But there is a rampant practice of charging parking fees for such spaces. In some cases, the parking fee is charged on an hourly basis.

The university authorities collected Rs 250 for cars and Rs 100 for two-wheelers which led the corporation to take action against them.“We received several complaints regarding the excessive fees charged for parking vehicles. According to the bylaw, no private or public institution has the legal right to collect parking fees. Despite repeated warnings, violations have been found. Strict inspections will be carried out,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

He said the issue at the university was raised with the vice-chancellor who promised to take action against the offenders.“The city corporation has the authority to issue a licence to commercial establishments. The Kerala University authorities could have taken a nominal fee but they violated the rules. We need to ensure that such a situation isn’t repeated,” said Sreekumar.

Though the corporation had issued notices to a few commercial establishments weeks ago, the rules continue to be violated in various establishments.

According to Town Planning Standing Committee chairman Palayam Rajan, several raids have been conducted in the city to crack down on the parking lots functioning illegally in cinema theatres, hospitals and other establishments based on complaints. “We had held several discussions regarding vehicle parking fees and decided to take action against the offenders,” said Rajan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp