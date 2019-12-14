Marathon Bahuleyan to embark on run to Sabarimala for the third time

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: S Bahuleyan, popularly known as Marathon Bahuleyan, will embark on a run on Saturday to Sabarimala along with Mukkola Vinu from Dhanuvachapuram near Neyyattinkara. The duo will run bearing the ‘irumudikettu’ from Sree Dharmasastha temple at Dhanuvachapuram. Both runners will cover 208 kilometres in two days.

Bahuleyan is an employee of the Sports Council in Kollam. N S Navaneeth Kumar, director, Travancore Titanium Ltd will inaugurate the event while Kollayil panchayat president K Lekha will flag off the marathon. Bahuleyan has run for various causes directly linked to the common man.

He has completed many runs as part of the charity and for urging the government for its timely action on various issues.

In 2016, he ran a marathon from Thiruvananthapuram to Sannidhanam with an appeal to declare Sabarimala as a world pilgrim centre. However, he failed to achieve his aim and hence he ran again for the same purpose last year.