Safety first at Kerala University sports meet

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Organisers of the 80th Kerala University Athletic Meet ensured that safety measures were strengthened at the event to avoid mishaps similar to the hammer throw incident in Pala in which a 17-year-old student died. The hammer throw event which was held at the University Stadium on Friday was held in a closed space to ensure the safety of athletes and volunteers.

“During the hammer throw, outsiders were not allowed near the field. Volunteers were under the control of the officials,” said Sujith Prabhakar, a sports official. According to the organisers, volunteers were previously allowed to stand near the athletes during the performance.

Hurdles, shot put, high jump, 4X400m relay and 3,000m steeplechase were some of the events that drew the attention of the crowd on Friday. Students from Alappuzha, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts are taking part in the meet.

Bijith Karthikeyan of Mar Ivanios College put up a good performance in the 200m heats on Friday morning. He had previously come first in the 200m event at the Junior State Athletics Championship (Pala).

A few woman athletes who were participating in the 10,000m complained about the delayed event. The competition which was supposed to begin at 8am was delayed by almost two hours. Aparna Prasad and Amala S, students of St John’s College, Anchal, secured the first and second places, respectively, in the 10,000m event.

“We have a chance to win the Women’s Championship this year too,’’ said Abraham Mathew, the coach and a former national athlete.

The college had secured the trophy for the same during the Kerala University Athletic Meet last year too.

Roshin R Raj, who participated in the discus throw and shot put events, was confident that he could perform his best.

“Performing well in the competition will help me qualify for the All India Inter-University Athletics Championship,” he said. Pole vault, discus throw, triple jump, 110m hurdles (men) are some of the events lined up on Saturday, the final day of the meet.