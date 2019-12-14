Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Safety first at Kerala University sports meet

Hammer throw held in enclosed space; Anchal St John’s College team hopes to lift trophy in women’s championship this time too

Published: 14th December 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Competitors take part in a 400m hurdles heat during the Kerala University Athletic Meet at the University Stadium on Friday Pics  B P Deepu

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Organisers of the 80th Kerala University Athletic Meet ensured that safety measures were strengthened at the event to avoid mishaps similar to the hammer throw incident in Pala in which a 17-year-old student died. The hammer throw event which was held at the University Stadium on Friday was held in a closed space to ensure the safety of athletes and volunteers.

“During the hammer throw, outsiders were not allowed near the field. Volunteers were under the control of the officials,” said Sujith Prabhakar, a sports official. According to the organisers, volunteers were previously allowed to stand near the athletes during the performance.  

Hurdles, shot put, high jump, 4X400m relay and 3,000m steeplechase were some of the events that drew the attention of the crowd on Friday. Students from Alappuzha, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts are taking part in the meet.

Bijith Karthikeyan of Mar Ivanios College put up a good performance in the 200m heats on Friday morning. He had previously come first in the 200m event at the Junior State Athletics Championship (Pala).

A few woman athletes who were participating in the 10,000m complained about the delayed event. The competition which was supposed to begin at 8am was delayed by almost two hours. Aparna Prasad and Amala S, students of St John’s College, Anchal, secured the first and second places, respectively, in the 10,000m event.

“We have a chance to win the Women’s Championship this year too,’’ said Abraham Mathew, the coach and a former national athlete.

The college had secured the trophy for the same during the Kerala University Athletic Meet last year too.
Roshin R Raj, who participated in the discus throw and shot put events, was confident that he could perform his best.

“Performing well in the competition will help me qualify for the All India Inter-University Athletics Championship,” he said. Pole vault, discus throw, triple jump, 110m hurdles (men) are some of the events lined up on Saturday, the final day of the meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp