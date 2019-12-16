NISH to hold webinar on cerebral palsy in kids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) is organising an online seminar on adaptive and assistive aids to facilitate functional motor skills in children with cerebral palsy, on December 21.

The seminar, being organised in collaboration with the Directorate of Social Justice, will be led by Shyni M T, (senior physiotherapist) and Neethu Thampi M, (occupational therapist) NISH. The two-and-a-half-hour webinar, to be conducted in Malayalam, aims at creating awareness on different types of feeding difficulties, signs and symptoms and different management strategies to cope up with such situations.

It will be streamed live for the participants from NISH campus at Akkulam here from 10.30 am.

Use of assistive devices and adaptive aids can benefit a child in many ways, including better inclusion in activities of daily living, more participation in social life, enhancement of self-confidence, greater independence, better academic performance and improved communication.

Those interested may contact District Child Protection Units officer or register at nidas.nish.ac.in/be-a-participant. Participants can also register via telephone, 0471- 2944675. For details, visit: www.nidas.nish.ac.in.