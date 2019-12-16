Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Uber Eats delivery persons’ stir in capital enters Day 3

They have demanded reinstatement of incentives, adding surge charge during peak hours, regulating the daily schedule.

Published: 16th December 2019 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Uber delivery persons at a restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram (file pic)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing strike by Uber delivery persons in the city protesting the salary cuts by online aggregator is crippling online food business. As the boycott enters its third day on Sunday, they are still awaiting a positive response from the management.
A meeting with the Kerala Operations head of Uber Eats was held on Thursday, with 350 delivery ‘partners’. The strike commenced on Friday after the discussion failed to bear fruit. Majority of the workers come from areas like Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad, Attingal.

“Our income was badly hit after the authorities imposed a one-fourth slash in salary. The reduction began in July and was done in phases. In October, however, things got to a state where we had to manage the fuel expenses,” said Shaheer Salim, a delivery executive.

The executives have launched the Online Delivery Partners Association of India, and raised multiple demands—reinstation of incentives, adding surge charge during peak hours, regulating the daily schedule and categorising it into five timings - 7am to 11am, 11am to 3.30pm, 3.30pm to 6.30pm, 6.30pm to 9.30pm and 9.30pm to 2am, hiring back the executives who have been sent away, providing a notice period of three months before letting go of an executive and regulating the recruitment of new employees.
Uber Eats started its operations in the city over a year-and-half ago and has employed more than 10,000 delivery executives, including college students and women. Delivery partners working with rival brands Swiggy and Zomato have also expressed their solidarity with UberEats executives.  

Change in incentive structure likely
“Uber’s goal is to ensure higher partner earnings through increased demand. We have rolled out changes in the incentive structure for our executives in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, intending to improve overall experience. Their earnings will not be affected by the change in the system,” said Uber Eats spokesperson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber delivery Uber Eats
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp