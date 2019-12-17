Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala capital gets first beauty parlour run by inmates of Poojapura Central Prison

The initiative is part of the various rehabilitation programmes taken up by the Prison Department for the prisoners.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Freedom Looks, a men’s beauty salon manned by inmates of Central Prison, was inaugurated

Freedom Looks, a men’s beauty salon manned by inmates of Central Prison, was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, the public can avail quality beauty services at lower rates with ‘Freedom Looks’, a men’s beauty salon manned by inmates of Central Prison, Poojapura, donning the role of beauticians. The parlour was inaugurated on Monday by Rishiraj Singh, Director-General of Prisons and Transport Commissioner R Sreelekha.

The initiative is part of the various rehabilitation programmes taken up by the Prison Department for the prisoners. Earlier, the prison had caught the attention of the public for its unique and successful initiatives which range from food business to garment production.

An unused building located near the jail was renovated for Rs 9 lakh, turning it into a well-furbished parlour equipped with facilities. This is the second beauty parlour in the state which is manned by the prison inmates after the Phoenix Freedom Xpressions at the Central Prison in Kannur.
“The idea was mooted by Sreelekha. Although there was a shortage of funds, we have been able to make the beauty parlour a reality. The money collected from this initiative will go to the welfare fund for prisoners which will help in starting more online services,” said Rishiraj Singh. A petrol pump each manned by prison inmates will also start functioning in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kannur and Kozhikode, he said. The proposal to construct 10 new jails is also on cards.

Sreelekha said: “The inmates are very talented and they are being trained by the officers at the prison. After completing their tenure, they are likely to get jobs outside. We also hope to open a women’s beauty parlour soon.”

Twenty-two inmates were given training in the beautician course. “The inmates will be employed at the salon on shifts. We have given more priority to those who have basic skills like hair cut, hair dyeing, spa, manicure, pedicure and facial,” said Ratheesh R C, assistant superintendent, Grade 1, Central Prison, Poojapura.

The public can avail all types of cosmetics-related services at the parlour. “We also plan to have a separate area for senior citizens who can avail services such as manicure and foot massage,” said Rishiraj Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala jail Poojapura Central Prison parlour run by jail inmates
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp