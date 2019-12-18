Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Clay goodies to adorn your Christmas tree

Neha says she is elated to have a part of her work adorning other Christmas trees.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:58 AM

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Architecture student Neha Flemings is spreading Christmas cheer with élan. Her handmade creations in green, red, white and gold will make for an organic way to deck up the Christmas tree. Made from modelling clay, these tree hangings fashioned in the shape of Santa Claus, snowman, reindeers and Santa boots all make up for unique creations that can add a special handmade charm to the Christmas tree.

Neha says she is elated to have a part of her work adorning other Christmas trees. “I am spreading the joy of making things,” she jovially says. It was when Neha went Christmas shopping that she chanced upon a packet of clay and thought about crafting tree decorations out of them. “I love Christmas and wanted to do something special this year. At first, it was difficult–some broke and eventually a Santa Claus could be made. That was the start,” says the fourth-year student of College of Architecture.

Her label ‘Handcrafted Happiness’ also features pencils and necklaces bearing the festive fervour. All the creations bear the colours of Christmas--red, green, white and gold. “It is challenging when you create them using just the four colours. Black is used where necessary,” says Neha.

Neha intends to create festival-themed decorations. “I hope to come up with such creations year-long, for all festivities. So you will have handmade articles themed on each festival created from clay. The tree ornaments can be used until they break. So if you are careful it can be reused for a long time,” she says.
Neha was always interested in crafts and painting having learned the basics from her mother. Brought up in Saudi Arabia, Neha recalls how the family would celebrate the festive season together by creating not just the tree ornaments but by handcrafting the tree as well.

Neha hopes to use the profit she receives by selling festival-themed decorations for charity purposes. “I am not doing it for profit, rather, I enjoy creating these,” says Neha who is planning workshops for kids on clay modelling.

