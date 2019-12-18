Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram cyclists launch ‘We Too’ campaign

As part of the campaign, he along with other supporters will be meeting the authorities.

Published: 18th December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the recent death of software engineer Vineet Malpani in a hit-and-run accident in Surat, cyclists and joggers in the city are launching the ‘We Too’ campaign under the stewardship of ‘Indus Cycling Embassy’. It is being organised in solidarity with the bicycle mayor of Surat, Sunil Jain. With the active participation of bicycle mayors across India, the campaign aims to create awareness among the general public about respecting pedestrians, joggers and cyclists.

Citing the road map for the campaign in the capital city, the bicycle mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, Prakash P Gopinath, said, “Cyclists and joggers help reduce pollution but they are not treated well by motorists. Hence, the campaign aims to draw the attention of police and policymakers.”
The initial phase of the campaign will witness a cycle rally on Sunday that will start at 6.30am from Manaveeyam Veedhi and pass through Kowdiar, Central Stadium and end at Manaveeyam Veedhi. Members of Indus Cycling Embassy, bicycle enthusiasts from the city, joggers and other pedestrians will take part in the rally.

Detailing the long-term plan for the city as part of the campaign, Prakash said, “We are planning to chart out a module where one of the streets in the city will be allocated just for cyclists for at least three hours a week. As of now, we have zeroed in on Manaveeyam Veedhi, Althara and Vellayambalam stretches on Sundays from 6am to 9am for joggers, cyclists and skaters.” According to Prakash, a similar model is already in place in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “With the help of traffic police, morning hours on Sundays in Noida are observed as ‘Raahgiri Day’. A part of the city is cordoned off for cyclists, joggers and skaters. Such a policy encourages more people to take up eco-friendly activities,” he added.

The Raahgiri campaign has so far spread to more than 70 cities across 17 states in India including Gurgaon, Panchkula, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi, Ranchi, Bhopal, Puri and Chandigarh.

Sunil, the bicycle mayor of Surat, who initiated the campaign, said, “Vineet is a close friend of mine. He was killed by a reckless car driver. This sort of accidents should not happen in the country.”
As part of the campaign, he along with other supporters will be meeting the authorities. “Most traffic plans formulated by the government are motor vehicle-centric which give the least importance to pedestrians and cyclists. It is only with the help of authorities and city planners that a change can be brought about. The continuous fight for energy conservation and pollution reduction shouldn’t be left unheard,” he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp