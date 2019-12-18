Thiruvananthapuram cyclists launch ‘We Too’ campaign

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the recent death of software engineer Vineet Malpani in a hit-and-run accident in Surat, cyclists and joggers in the city are launching the ‘We Too’ campaign under the stewardship of ‘Indus Cycling Embassy’. It is being organised in solidarity with the bicycle mayor of Surat, Sunil Jain. With the active participation of bicycle mayors across India, the campaign aims to create awareness among the general public about respecting pedestrians, joggers and cyclists.

Citing the road map for the campaign in the capital city, the bicycle mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, Prakash P Gopinath, said, “Cyclists and joggers help reduce pollution but they are not treated well by motorists. Hence, the campaign aims to draw the attention of police and policymakers.”

The initial phase of the campaign will witness a cycle rally on Sunday that will start at 6.30am from Manaveeyam Veedhi and pass through Kowdiar, Central Stadium and end at Manaveeyam Veedhi. Members of Indus Cycling Embassy, bicycle enthusiasts from the city, joggers and other pedestrians will take part in the rally.

Detailing the long-term plan for the city as part of the campaign, Prakash said, “We are planning to chart out a module where one of the streets in the city will be allocated just for cyclists for at least three hours a week. As of now, we have zeroed in on Manaveeyam Veedhi, Althara and Vellayambalam stretches on Sundays from 6am to 9am for joggers, cyclists and skaters.” According to Prakash, a similar model is already in place in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “With the help of traffic police, morning hours on Sundays in Noida are observed as ‘Raahgiri Day’. A part of the city is cordoned off for cyclists, joggers and skaters. Such a policy encourages more people to take up eco-friendly activities,” he added.

The Raahgiri campaign has so far spread to more than 70 cities across 17 states in India including Gurgaon, Panchkula, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi, Ranchi, Bhopal, Puri and Chandigarh.

Sunil, the bicycle mayor of Surat, who initiated the campaign, said, “Vineet is a close friend of mine. He was killed by a reckless car driver. This sort of accidents should not happen in the country.”

As part of the campaign, he along with other supporters will be meeting the authorities. “Most traffic plans formulated by the government are motor vehicle-centric which give the least importance to pedestrians and cyclists. It is only with the help of authorities and city planners that a change can be brought about. The continuous fight for energy conservation and pollution reduction shouldn’t be left unheard,” he concluded.