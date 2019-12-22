Moderation row: Kerala governor to hear complaints

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will conduct a hearing on complaints regarding the controversial awarding of special moderation marks for students of MG University (MGU) and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU). The Governor intervened in the issue in the wake of a complaint filed by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and the Save University Campaign Committee.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel is in the dock for his alleged intervention in the awarding of extra moderation marks in both universities through adalats. The Governor has summoned the vice-chancellors of both varsities, students who were awarded the moderation and complainants for the hearing.

As many as 123 students of MGU, who received extra moderation and passed the B Tech course, had approached the court after the varsity decided to cancel their certificates. The decision of the syndicate to cancel the certificates was taken without the approval of the Governor.