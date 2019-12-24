Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Revival of Killi river by city corp enters second phase

The Killi River City Mission to clean and protect the Killiyar and Thettiyar, the two major water bodies in this city which have been polluted for years, is moving at a fast pace.

Published: 24th December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Mass cleaning being carried out in the Killi River

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Killi River City Mission to clean and protect the Killiyar and Thettiyar, the two major water bodies in this city which have been polluted for years, is moving at a fast pace. As a part of the second phase of revival, a mass cleaning is being carried out in the Killiyar by the city corporation.

The second phase of Killiyar cleaning was inaugurated by Mayor K Sreekumar. It was initiated as part of the Haritha Keralam Mission as the state government aims at the revival and protection of the Killi river. 
The project is also an initiative of the Nedumangad block panchayat, the municipality and the grama panchayats of Aruvikkara, Panavoor, Anadu and Karakulam.

Health Standing Committee chairman I P Binu, Vanchiyoor P Babu, Pushpalatha, Town Planning Standing Committee chairperson Palayam Rajan, C Sudarshanan and councillors Vijayalakshmi, R C Beena, health officer A Sasikumar, health workers, sanitation workers and members of the Killi River City Mission also participated in the clean-up drive.

The second phase included machine-assisted cleaning programmes. An amount of Rs 25 lakh has been allotted for this purpose in the annual plan fund of the city corporation. “We request the support of all residents for the revival of the Killiyar undertaken by the corporation,” the mayor said.
The one-day first phase of the cleanup programme which began in February 2019 was attended by more than 5,000 people. 

It included cleaning up the river where the sewage pipelines were removed from the source of the river at Karichathimoola near Anad till Vazhayila within the the corporation limits. The second phase is expected to be completed by the end of January 2020 and the third phase will begin by the first week of February which is aimed at the conservation of coastal areas, coastal development and cleaning the waste accumulated in the tributaries.

Various programmes were also organised by the city corporation as part of the Killiyar rejuvenation drive which included awareness campaigns on the river being polluted by continuous waste dumping. Also, a survey conducted by the Killi River City Mission team found the presence of septage in the river, making it unsuitable for drinking purposes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp