Kerala farmers yet to take up onion cultivation despite positive trials

This is despite trials and frontline demonstrations carried out by Kerala Agriculture University in farmers’ fields that proved the feasibility of onion cultivation in the plains of the state.

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the prices of shallots and onions touched an all-time high in the recent months, there are hardly any takers for their large-scale commercial cultivation, which is still confined to some pockets of Palakkad and Idukki.

This is despite trials and frontline demonstrations carried out by Kerala Agriculture University in farmers’ fields that proved the feasibility of onion cultivation in the plains of the state. Onion is cultivated in only around 31 hectares at Attappadi in Palakkad, while the commercial cultivation of garlic is in about 400 hectares, mainly in Vattavada and Kanthalloor and parts of Devikulam and Marayur in Idukki.

In the case of onion, seedling preparation takes at least six weeks which can be done only in the month of
October as short-day condition is ideal for its growth in the nursery period, while it requires long-day condition in the time of bulb formation, that is in January and February.

Dry condition is feasible for cultivation of onions but it can withstand up to 75cm rainfall during its 110-day growth duration, said KAU assistant professor Jalaja S Menon. In Kerala, November-December to February-March is the time best suited for onion cultivation, but heavy rain in October during the time of nursery preparation causes major trouble for the farmers.

This has to be addressed for the commercial cultivation which can be addressed by fine-tuning technology and adopting new methods, she said.However, the unpredictability of the market price of onions dissuades the farmers, as it can go up to `200 per kg and nosedive to `1 per kg.

Hence, more than commercial cultivation, homestead cultivation of onion is more feasible in Kerala through which each family can cultivate onions required for its daily consumption.The grow-bag model cultivation is ideal .According to a 2011 survey, a family consisting of four members requires an average 4kg of onion per month and this can be easily met through homestead cultivation.At the same time, garlic is cultivated on a commercial basis in the state. Dry hill condition is suited for its cultivation and farmers in Idukki are doing well on this front.

Onion facts
KAU has identified varieties best suited for the state and appropriate farming protocols
Agrifound Dark Red and Arka Nikethan, Arka Kalyan and Arka Pragati are found to be better-performing varieties in the plains
November-December to February-March is the time best suited for onion cultivation
Open land with porous and fertile soil is the best
Six-week-old seedlings should be transplanted after mixing soil with organic inputs and bio-control agents
A four-member family requires an average of 4kg onion per month

