Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Solar eclipse delights Trivandrum

The city was witnessing a solar eclipse after nine years. The excitement was at fever pitch as the young and the old trooped in to watch the visual extravaganza as sun, moon and earth lined up

Published: 27th December 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

A child watches the annular solar eclipse using special goggles at Central Stadium on Thursday B P Deepu

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “It looks like a banana now. It is happening fast. In no time it will turn into a ring of fire. It is amazing!” says an excited Basil Farraj, peering through the solar filter as the moon obscured the sun.“I can’t stop looking,” chipped Inbar Siboni who stood gazing at the sky, waiting for the solar eclipse to reach its zenith. The duo from Israel had arrived here from Varkala. Having known about the event, they zeroed in on the capital for watching the celestial spectacle. “The last time I watched an eclipse was when I was a kid. And here I am, 20 years later, watching it again. It is beautiful,” says Basil. 

For the many astronomy enthusiasts who congregated at the Central Stadium on Thursday, the celestial event offered a rare sense of excitement. After nine years, the city was being a witness to the solar eclipse and excitement was at fever pitch as the young and the old trooped in to watch the visual extravaganza as sun, moon and earth lined up. 

The Kerala State Science and Technology Museum had made elaborate arrangements including a range of safe viewing equipment such as solar filters, welding mask and pinhole cameras in addition to a telescopic projection. Serpentine queues could be seen to watch the magnified image of the eclipse. “We kept four telescopes along with solar filters and pinhole cameras for safe viewing. The whole idea is to mobilise the people and remove the misconceptions about the solar eclipse,” Sreeletha K, joint director, KSSTM.

Adults who assembled had some tales to narrate, mostly linked to their childhood. Education minister C Raveendranath reminisced about the first time he watched the solar eclipse. Speaking to Express, he said that his early remembrance was about watching the solar eclipse projection on cow dung water. “In those days we never had these solar filters. It was a great experience watching the eclipse projection on cow dung mixed water. You get to see it with great clarity,” said Raveendranath.

After a week of being down with a fever, V K Prasanth MLA got back to the public milieu on Thursday and chose to start the day by watching the solar eclipse. “I remember going to the Planetarium when I was small to watch the eclipse. Now things have changed and there is immense opportunity to watch the solar phenomenon,” says Prasanth, nodding at the young and old shuffling in at the Central Stadium to catch a glimpse of the eclipse. A range of scientific activities was also conducted with pinhole camera making session for students, the introduction of sundials along with setting up palm leaves which offered the eclipse projection onto a paper. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
solar eclipse Ring of Fire Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp