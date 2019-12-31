Ex-SFI leader nabbed for attacking KSU man

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvalla police have arrested a former SFI district leader who was on the run after being booked for attacking a KSU activist Nithin Raj at the University College hostel last month. S N Mahesh, also known as Ettappan Mahesh, was arrested from a house at Kozhimala near Eraviperoor where he was hiding. Mahesh will be handed over to Museum police that had registered the case against him.

The attack on the KSU worker had ignited a series of violent incidents, including attack on KSU state chief K M Abhijith in front of the University College by SFI workers. According to police, Nithin was attacked by Mahesh for leading the formation of KSU unit in the college.

After this, the certificates of Nithin and another student Sudev were torched in the hostel. The KSU had alleged that the torching was done at the behest of Mahesh, who had served as University College union chairman.