Pyro-systems crucial in launch vehicles: VSSC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) director S Somanath on Monday said maintaining reliability and safety in the processing of pyro-systems is very important in launch vehicle as well as satellite missions.

After opening the colloquium on ‘Advances in space pyros and explosive systems - ASPYRE 2019’ commemorating 50 years of pyro ordnance development in ISRO at VSSC here, Somanath highlighted the importance of pyro-systems in launch vehicle. ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan complimented the pioneers of aerospace ordnance team for their efforts towards developing highly reliable ordnance systems for ISRO missions.