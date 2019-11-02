Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

DTPC reintroduces package tours in the district; focus on heritage destinations

Visitors to Thiruvananthapuram can now go on conducted tours to heritage destinations on air-conditioned luxury buses, thanks to an initiative of the District Tourism Development Corporation (DTPC).

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran flagging off the ‘Conducted Tour’ facility on Friday  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Visitors to Thiruvananthapuram can now go on conducted tours to heritage destinations on air-conditioned luxury buses, thanks to an initiative of the District Tourism Development Corporation (DTPC). The idea was mooted by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) last year. Though the service was launched with much fanfare, it was wound up within a few months due to mounting losses. 

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran flagged off the service at the DTPC office at Vellayambalam on Friday in the presence of MLA B Sathyan and Bindu Moni S, DTPC executive member and secretary, respectively. The packages introduced include City Tour, Triveni Sangamam, Neyyar Dam Elephant Safari and Ponmudi Forest Trail. Twenty-four-seater luxury buses will be used for the service. 

Triveni Sangamam
The Kanyakumari tour, aka Triveni Sangamam, covers the Padmanabhapuram Palace, Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar statue, Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam, Tsunami Memorial Park, Kamarajar Mani Mandapam and Kanyakumari Kshetra Darshanam. The tour commences from the DTPC office at 7.30am and costs Rs 1,200. 

Ponmudi forest trail
The package covers Ponmudi, Meenmutty waterfalls and Peppara dam. The journey that commences at 8am from the DTPC office costs Rs 1, 200. A minimum of 15 people are required to organise the trip. All trips other than City Tour are inclusive of food. The cost of the trips will remain the same till the end of this year and further changes will be introduced in the new year. 

“The food for the entire trip has been arranged in the facilities provided by the Kerala Government. We have tried to avoid using private spaces and restaurants,” said the DTPC secretary. The packages will be facilitated on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “On weekdays, the bus will be provided on rent through advanced booking via DTPC. The minimum charge for hiring the bus is Rs 5,500 and it increases according to the distance,” she added.

City tour 
Styled as the ‘Ananthapuri Package’, the tour includes a visit to Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Kuthiramalika Palace, the wax museum, Napier Museum, zoo, art gallery, Priyadarshini Space Planetarium, Veli Tourist Village, Shankhumukham and Kovalam beaches. The tour which commences from the DTPC office at 8am costs Rs 500. 

Neyyar dam elephant safari
The package covers the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at Kappukadu, Deer Rehabilitation Centre, Crocodile Park, Sivananda Ashramam, Neyyar dam boating, aquarium and Sasthampara. The trip commences at 8am and costs Rs 750.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KTDC Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp