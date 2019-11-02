Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Free, open-source software will offer solutions to IT startups: Pinarayi

According to the Chief Minister, open source software were the need of the hour for print media that is facing challenges from proprietary software companies such as Adobe.

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at the Janayugom function in Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at the Janayugom function in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that free and open software offer solutions to IT startups and publishing industries affected by the exploitative business practices of software monopolies. He was speaking at a function that declared CPI mouthpiece Janayugom, switching to free software, at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. 

According to the Chief Minister, open source software were the need of the hour for print media that is facing challenges from proprietary software companies such as Adobe. He spoke about the state’s IT policy which was focused on developing free and open source software from school level.  CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said monopolies have been trying to corner the benefits of science and technology by excluding the rights of people. Janayugom management said it managed to save as much as `1 crore in license fee by switching to free software such as Scribus and GIMP for desktop publishing and image editing respectively. 

Lessons from Oman
Fahad Amar Salim al Zaidi, a programmer who is credited for developing open-software modules for complex languages such as Malayalam and Arabic,  said implementing free-software in Omani schools had helped the country in maintaining independence in the world of technology monopolies. 

“We started searching for alternatives when software’s offered by Adobe became expensive,” said al Zaidi at the function. He had helped the Ministry of Education in Oman to adopt free and open software in 2012. He also helped Janayugom in incorporating Malayalam in desktop publishing software.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Startups
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp