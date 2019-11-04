Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Reduce GST on insurance policies: Congress leader to Thomas Isaac

He called upon the state finance minister to take the initiative for reducing GST charges on insurance policies and allied services.

Published: 04th November 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran in a letter addressed to Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that implementing GST at a high rate on insurance policies and associated service sectors would amount to inflicting higher tax burden on policy holders. He said that this would lead to a huge reduction of funds from the insurance sector for nation-building process.

Sudheeran said that in general insurance, life insurance and group insurance, GST at the rate of 18 per cent was levied and the same rate was applicable in the health insurance sector also and added that there was a hike in GST for  nomination, assessment and duplicate policy services.

He called upon the state finance minister to take the initiative for reducing GST charges on insurance policies and allied services. “Thomas Isaac must raise this matter in the next GST council meeting and take efforts to solve this issue and save the insurance sector,” Sudheeran said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Sudheeran Thomas Isaac
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp