SBI Green Marathon celebrates environmental sustainability

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To promote environmental sustainability and better living, State Bank of India organised the third edition of its Green Marathon. Mrigendra Lal Das, CGM, Thiruvananthapuram circle, flagged off the run that saw over 2,000 participants taking part in the five, 10km and 21km marathon categories.

Air Vice-Marshal P E Patange was the chief guest. State Police Chief Loknath Behera, athlete K M Beenamol and other sports personalities graced the event.

The winners of women’s 21km marathon were Hannah Gatheru (01: 23:12), Phoolan Pal (01:24:24) and Sandhya K J (01:31:40). The winners of men’s 21km marathon were Rahul Sisodiya (01:13:29), Isaac Ngemui (01:14:55) and Mikiyas Lemlemu (01:16:47). The winners of women’s 10km were Safeeda M P (00:44:30), Sandra P M (00:49:11) and Barish Rains (01:00:46). The winners of men’s 10km were Abrar Ahmed (00:35:11), Aswin Antony (00:35:12) and Jose G (00:35:19).