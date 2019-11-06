Food safety raids held in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The ongoing inspection by the Food and Safety Department has unearthed a number of anomalies including distributing old stock and unhygienic storage of food items in student hostels in the city. Three major college hostels were found functioning without appropriate licences.On Tuesday, food safety inspections were carried out at the student hostels of Government Engineering College, Government Law College, MG College, Central Polytechnic College Nettayam and Kerala Law Academy at Peroorkada.

While the Central Polytechnic College and MG College hostels received a rectification notice, Government Engineering College, Government Law College and Kerala Law Academy hostels were found functioning without appropriate licences.The anomalies were unearthed by food safety officers Sangeeth S, Magufirath A V and their team as part of Food Inspection at Student Hostels (FISH), a special drive by the Food Safety Department in student hostels in the city.

In connection with the drive, inspections were carried out in 26 student hostels in Aruvikkara, Kattakada, Nemom, Kazhakoottam, Parassala, Neyyattinkara and Kovalam. However, only minor anomalies were detected so far, said officials. Alex K Issac, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, said complaints from students have decreased. “Licence and registration is compulsory for the hostels. Action will be taken against hostel owners if defects are found,’’ said Alex.

The department has been conducting the drive to ensure safety of hostel food for the past four years.

“Rectification notices are issued to the hostels where defects are found,’’ said Alex. The department also undertakes individual raids in hostels based on complaints received.

“We get complaints from students on the poor quality of food, unhygienic preparation and storage in their hostels. We inform the quick response team who will conduct the raids and take appropriate action against them,’’ he said. Students can register a complaint using the toll-free no: 1800 425 1125. The identity of the complainant will not be revealed by the department for safety reasons.

The State Education and Health Departments will form a joint inspection squad to check the quality of noon meals served in schools. “How they purchase, store, prepare and serve food will be observed,’’ Alex said. Last year the department carried out inspections in canteens associated with public offices during which a few were found preparing food in unhygienic conditions.