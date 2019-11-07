Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Arts fest: Parents protest against group dance results

Minor tension prevailed at the festival venue when a group of parents protested over the results of the group dance competition for UP section.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Minor tension prevailed at the festival venue when a group of parents protested over the results of the group dance competition for UP section. The first and second prizes were won by Carmel Girls HSS and Cotton Hill GHSS respectively.Parents of Cotton Hill School students alleged foul play in the result and demanded the organisers to show the mark sheet. 

The organisers rejected the request citing violation of rules. Police were called in when the protest was about to go violent.Police pacified the parents and asked them to move legally, by submitting an appeal. Ten teams participated in the group dance. The results were announced during the group dance competition for the HSS category.

“It was after the first team’s performance in the HSS category. The rest of the four teams had to wait for hours for the programme to restart,” said K Shereef, publicity convenor.“It is unfortunate that the parents resorted to protest disrupting the festival since they have the legal option to file an appeal. If that gets rejected, they are free to approach competitive forums like the Lok Ayukta,” he added.

