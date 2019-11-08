Coming soon: A journey into the rich heritage of Travancore

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping up with the changing scenario in the tourism industry where the thrust is given to heritage, Kerala Tourism is planning to develop a well-curated heritage circuit in the city. The ‘Travancore Heritage’ mooted by the tourism department will string together major heritage locations in the city and showcase the centuries-old historical evolution of the capital to travellers.

“Considering the changing trends across the world where the focus is more on delving into history and culture of the land, the department envisages to popularise the heritage locations in the capital and develop them to the stature of Muzuris heritage project. The project intends to conserve the heritage properties and develop a tourism circuit solely based on them. Special focus will be given on preserving the heritage locations as well,” said a top tourism official.

“Now, it’s not beaches that attract the tourists, but the history and culture of the land. Most of the travellers who arrive in Kerala want to know more about its history and culture which we are, in fact, rich Hence we are focussing on the heritage,” he added. According to tourism officials, such renewed interest in knowing about history has been observed after the Tourism department started featuring the Muzuris heritage project as one of its prime products.

“A lot of people continue to visit Muzuris. The capital is rich with heritage monuments and locations which can easily be developed to this stature. For instance, not many people would have visited the Kuthiramalika Palace at East Fort though the place is a historical wonder. So, the focus is bringing these locations to the fore while ensuring that they continue to be conserved for posterity,” he says.

The locations are yet to be identified and the department has just floated a tender inviting Expression of Interest (EoI) for a conservation consultant. “The locations and how we can go forward in showcasing the heritage properties will be decided only after the conservation consultant is chosen,” the official added.