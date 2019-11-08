Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Wisdom for those pearly whites

A s babies, we first grow out our lower incisors.

By Naaz Ghani
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A s babies, we first grow out our lower incisors. We use them to cut through the food and make bite-sized portions,” says Dr Kalpana Gandhi, dentist and general surgeon. From sprouting deciduous teeth (milk teeth) to using dentures, our pearly whites have a life of their own. To understand the functions of each tooth and for tips on dental hygiene, CE spoke to Dr Gandhi and Dr Jibreel, consultant dental surgeon at Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai. He says, “Usually people think that they lose their teeth due to tooth decay, but it is actually because of unhealthy gums. We can avoid that by following a set routine of oral care.”

Dr Gandhi explains that humans have 32 teeth which are divided into incisors, canines, premolars and molars. Starting at the front of our jaw sit four incisors, two each at the top and bottom. “The process of digestion begins in the mouth. We use our incisors to cut bite-sized portions of the food to ease the process. If our body tries to digest larger portions of food at a time, we may be affected by indigestion,” she says. Next come the canines. “We use these to tear through the food,” says Dr Gandhi.

Dr Jibreel explains that the primary function of our teeth is to make food into a digestible mush before it enters the oesophagus, which is the food pipe. The canines carry on the process from the incisors and further separate the bite-sized portions into smaller pieces. “I always advise my patients to chew their food properly. Not doing so can lead to many digestive issues like piles or hernia,” says Dr Gandhi. 

Our premolars are placed at the sides of our jaw, just behind the canines. They have a comparatively flatter structure and are used to crush food. “During this process, our saliva acts as a major factor in breaking down food even before it enters the digestive tract,” says Dr Jibreel. The now crushed food goes through a final grinding by the molars, which are the last three teeth on either side of the upper and lower jaw. They grind the food into a pulp which makes it easier to swallow and digest. “The tongue plays the role of moving the food from the incisors to the molars and down the digestive tract,” he adds.

“Neglecting oral hygiene can lead to problems like cavities, tooth decay, weak gums and even cancer,” says Dr Gandhi. She recommends the use of a medium or soft bristle toothbrush to avoid rupturing the gums. “I recommend all my patients to brush their teeth twice a day. Brushing at night is much more efficient than brushing in the morning,” says Dr Jibreel. Dr Gandhi insists that a tooth cleaning procedure at the dentist is a must at least once a year and an entire oral check-up should be done once every six months. 

