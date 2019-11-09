Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Company to offer legal support to hotels using monosodium glutamate

The company says the unscientific information on mainstream media and social media rumours had a negative impact on the sale of MSG in the state.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ajinomoto India, a leading manufacturer of seasonings and processed foods, will extend legal and regulatory support to hoteliers who face threat from food safety officers for using  monosodium glutamate (MSG).

According to Govinda Biswas, marketing manager of Ajinomoto India, a section of food safety officers in Kerala are asking hoteliers and other food businesses to desist from using MSG and also to put up display boards that they don’t use MSG.

“Our products have the certification of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. But the officers tend to ignore this and act on the basis of unscientific reports. This issue is faced by all reputed MSG brands in Kerala,” he said. Ajinomoto India is planning a slew of programmes to improve  its business in the state. They include awareness programmes such as  seminars and workshops for hoteliers and households.

“MSG is made from the finest quality crops such as sugarcane and tapioca through natural fermentation process. Hundreds of  scientific studies have affirmed that that it is safe for  consumption. The US FDA and the FSSAI have approved it,” Biswas said.

The company says the unscientific information on mainstream media and social media rumours had a negative impact on the sale of MSG in the state. It has good sales in South Indian states such as Tamil  Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Of late, some health activists and public speakers have attempted to alleviate the fears of the people on the use of MSG, Biswas  said. “Their talks based on scientific information have gone viral in the media. We wish the social media would help reverse the trend,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp