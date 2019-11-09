Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flood victims get back lost certificates

Restored documents have been kept in DigiLocker accounts of beneficiaries; these can be downloaded whenever needed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a technology-powered drive, hundreds of basic documents and certificates lost or damaged during the floods this year have been retrieved and digitised by Certificates Retrieval Adalats conducted by district administrations in association with Kerala State IT Mission in different parts of the state.

The restored documents, which included ration cards, mark lists, birth and marriage certificates and property documents, have been safely kept in DigiLocker accounts opened for the beneficiaries, so that they can be downloaded whenever needed.

A total of 1,797 documents were restored during the campaign from 2012 applications.  In all, 859 DigiLocker accounts were opened to keep these documents as part of the drive, which concluded in Malappuram early this week.

These documents included Aadhar, SSLC and Plus Two mark books and certificates, driving licences, land deed documents and caste and community certificates, said S Chithra, Kerala State IT Mission director. These are basic records for people to avail benefits from a range of welfare schemes and services provided by the government.

Those who had lost the documents during the floods had been asked to personally appear at the adalats and submit requests for their retrieval or restoration. The mission was carried out with the support of DigiLocker team of the Department of IT, Government of India.An application software developed by Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) was used for the exercise.

The camps were led by the IT Mission’s district project managers with the support of district administrations. The government departments including Education, Food and Civil Supplies and Motor Vehicle joined the drive. Akshaya  workers also stepped in by setting up help desks at the camps.
After last year’s devastating floods as many as 30 certificate adalats were held and over 6,000 documents were restored to their owners.

1,208

The largest number of 1,208 documents were retrieved by camps held in Malappuram district, followed by Wayanad (192), Kozhikode (180), Thrissur (161) and Kannur (56). District-wise count of DigiLocker accounts opened is Malappuram 494, Kozhikode 129, Wayanad 120, Thrissur 79 and Kannur 37.

