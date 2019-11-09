Four killed in road accident in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four people were killed in a road accident at Attingal in the state capital on Saturday.

The car in which the four men were travelling collided with a lorry near Kochuvila petrol pump in Alamcode around 2. 30 pm, killing them instantly.

Three of the victims were identified as Swami Harihara Chaithanya of Pamba Ashramam in Kayamkulam, Rajan Babu and Anurag, all Kayamkulam natives. The fourth person has not been identified yet.

They were on the way back to Kayamkulam after a pooja in the ashram in Neyyar dam while the lorry was enroute to Thiruvananthapuram. The bodies are now in the government hospital in Chirayinkeezhu.