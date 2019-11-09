Jacobite Church slams Orthodox faction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Jacobite Church will sever ties with the Orthodox Church if it continues human rights violations, warned representatives of the Jacobite faction. Priests of the Jacobite Church have also decided to organise a ‘human wall’ in front of the secretariat here on November 12 to protest against ‘denial of burial rights’ in churches controlled by the Orthodox. The Jacobite faction came down heavily on the Orthodox Church after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday. The priests also appraised their anguish over the inordinate delay in deciding the burial of 91-year-old Mariya Rajan at Kattachira church near Kayamkulam.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Jacobite Metropolitan Trustee Joseph Mar Gregorious said, “Dignified burial is the fundamental right of every faithful and denying burial rights is a violation of human rights. To protest against this, we have decided to form a human wall in front of the secretariat.”