Parking woes to stay

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No one is above the law. But, when it comes to commercial establishments in the city charging for parking, this doesn’t seem to be the case. However, taking advantage of people’s unawareness about the fixed parking fee, many commercial establishments, including hospitals, shopping complexes and theatres, are fleecing customers. The city corporation, which has the responsibility to put an end to this illegal practice, is waiting for complaints to come up so that action can be taken.

A day after T’Puram Express reported about the illegal parking fee charged by some establishments, violating norms, here’s what authorities of some of the malls, theatres and hospitals have to say.