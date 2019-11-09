Varnolsavam brings talents to the fore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students in vibrant and colourful costumes enthralled the audience with their rhythm and graceful movements as they danced to the beats of folk songs on the second day of the state arts festival ‘Varnolsavam’ organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in connection with the Children’s Day celebrations.

Aiswarya R Nair of Christ Nagar,

Thiruvallam, who shared the

first prize in LP category folk

dance competition held as part

of Varnolsavam on Friday  Express

Dance and cultural competitions were held wherein students from all districts participated.“I have been participating in folk dance competitions for long. I secured the first place in the district-level and got a chance to participate in the state-level. This time, the competition has become tougher but I have practised well. I would give my best,” said Aswathy V Nair, a Class 9 student from Kottayam.

As part of the four-day festival, competitions included group dance, light music and Carnatic music. Students from LP, UP, high school and higher secondary classes participated.

There are 18 events in total and the district-level winners who secured the first and second positions participated in state-level competitions such as the Malayalam elocution and essay writing. While the students who secured the third position and above were eligible to participate in state competitions such as dance.

So far, only district festivals were conducted by the council. This is for the first time that the state-level festival is being conducted under the presidency of the Chief Minister.“More than 800 students from across the district are participating in the arts festival which includes various competitions. Students have been actively participating in the event and staging their best performances,” said P Sasidharan, the programme officer.The competitions are being held at three stages and the festival will conclude on Sunday.