Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Varnolsavam brings talents to the fore

The four-day event was held in connection with the Children’s Day celebrations

Published: 09th November 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Holy Angels HSS team  which won the first prize in LP category group song competition held as part of Varnolsavam organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday  Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students in vibrant and colourful costumes enthralled the audience with their rhythm and graceful movements as they danced to the beats of folk songs on the second day of the state arts festival ‘Varnolsavam’ organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in connection with the Children’s Day celebrations.

Aiswarya R Nair of Christ Nagar,
Thiruvallam, who  shared the
first prize in LP category  folk
dance competition held as part
of Varnolsavam on Friday  Express

Dance and cultural competitions were held wherein students from all districts participated.“I have been participating in folk dance competitions for long. I secured the first place in the district-level and got a chance to participate in the state-level. This time, the competition has become tougher but I have practised well. I would give my best,” said Aswathy V Nair, a Class 9 student from Kottayam.

As part of the four-day festival, competitions included group dance, light music and Carnatic music. Students from LP, UP, high school and higher secondary classes participated.

There are 18 events in total and the district-level winners who secured the first and second positions participated in state-level competitions such as the Malayalam elocution and essay writing. While the students who secured the third position and above were eligible to participate in state competitions such as dance.   

So far, only district festivals were conducted by the council. This is for the first time that the state-level festival is being conducted under the presidency of the Chief Minister.“More than 800 students from across the district are participating in the arts festival which includes various competitions. Students have been actively participating in the event and staging their best performances,” said P Sasidharan, the programme officer.The competitions are being held at three stages and the festival will conclude on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp