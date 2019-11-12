Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bizarre: Pregnant cat found hanged to death in army veteran’s house

A pregnant cat was found hanged to death at the house of an army veteran in Palkulangara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 12th November 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A pregnant cat was found hanged to death at the house of an army veteran in Palkulangara in Thiruvananthapuram. The cat was found hanging on the compound wall by a rope tied to the pillar of a shed built beside the compound wall, in the backyard of the house. Vanchiyoor police have registered a case after a complaint by Parvathy Mohan, campaign coordinator, Federation for Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) and Latha Indira, secretary, People for Animals (PFA).

Parvathy had received a call on Sunday morning from a neighbour. “The neighbours said the shed is used as a club by nearby people. The cat was fully pregnant and might have wandered into the club where the men were playing. We believe that the people who came to play at the club might have tied one end of the rope onto the cat and the other end to the pillar and pushed it out of the shed, thereby killing it,” says Parvathy.

“By the time I reached, a few of the club members even arrived with a person to bury the cat’s body. And the people including the army veteran tried to dissuade the informer from filing a police complaint too. We are proceeding with the complaint and will pursue until we get the culprit,” she added. A case has been registered based on the sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 Section11 1 (l) and IPC section 429. The body of the animal has been taken to Chief Disease Investigation Office, Palode for an autopsy on Monday.

“We are awaiting the autopsy result and will pursue the case till the end. Of late there have been several instances where animals have been tortured and killed, the recent one being a trigger happy doctor shooting and killing a dog. The doctor took a bail and is now free. The laws framed in 1960s need to be reframed to stop this cruelty,” says Latha.

