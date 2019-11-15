Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram fares good in air quality

While the AQI in Delhi crossed well over 300 during Diwali days, the city of Thiruvananthapuram stands at 41.07, placing air quality in the Good category.

Published: 15th November 2019 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

Representational image (Express Illustrations

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the air quality in the nation’s capital is plummeting at an alarming rate, the analysis of the quality of air during Diwali in the state has offered reassurance, with the air quality index (AQI) being largely found to be Good.While the AQI in Delhi skyrocketed and crossed well over 300, putting air quality to the category of Very Poor, that in Thiruvananthapuram stood at 41.07, placing air quality in the Good category.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) which monitors air quality on a daily basis is preparing a report after analysing it in the state on the seven days leading up to Diwali. In Kochi and Kozhikode too, the values have been observed to be Good.

"There is no emergency situation in the state, considering the values of AQI. The values are within the limits and the air quality was good during the Diwali days too," said S Sreekala, member secretary, KSPCB. Meanwhile, KSPCB is moving towards the source apportionment study. “This is to ascertain the major sources of pollution which can aid in identifying the source and thereby help come up with a policy-level intervention to curb pollution,” said Sreekala.

The data in three metros have been arrived at through the air quality monitoring stations at Plamoodu (for Thiruvananthapuram); Palayam (for Kozhikode) and Eloor, Vyttila, MG Road (for Ernakulam)The data analysis of the AQI on the seven days leading to Diwali in the three metros of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode finds that although the air quality was attributed to ‘Good’, it dipped slightly on the two days of Diwali bash, alternately in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

The air quality based on the continuous ambient air quality monitoring dated October 26 and 27 shows the quality of air in the capital as Satisfactory. As per the figures on October 28 and 29 showed, the status of air quality improved to Good.On all the other days, the quality was observed to be good at all the three metros. On Diwali days, the AQI is being arrived at by considering the amount of PM 10 and PM 2.5 in the air. 

“During Diwali, the major pollutants include the particulate matter (PM). It is the PM that is less than 2.5 microns that cause respiratory diseases and air quality is ascertained using PM 10 and PM 2.5. The pollutants considered for arriving at the AQI can be different, considering the nature of the place,” said Smitha Sasikumar, assistant scientist, KSPCB.

According to Premalatha S, environmental engineer, KSPCB, 70 per cent of the pollution in the state has been attributed to vehicular emission while the rest 30 per cent is due to burning, emission from industries and crop burning, among others. “So the focus currently is on finding the source of the pollution,” she said. A detailed report of the AQI across the state during the Diwali is being prepared and will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Particulate matter (PM)

The particulate matter (PM) refers to fine particles suspended in air, most of which are dangerous to human health. PM 10 refers to matter that is less than 10 microns in width while PM 2.5 refers to particles less than two and one-half microns or less in width and is considered to be more dangerous to respiratory health.

What are the pollutants?

The National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) include twelve pollutants -PM10, PM2.5, Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Ozone (O3), Ammonia (NH3), Benzene (C6H6), Benzo (a) Pyrene (BaP), Arsenic (As), Nickel (Ni) and Lead (Pb). The air quality data of various pollutants are converted into a single number to get the Air Quality Index (AQI). The quality of air is then ascertained using the AQI. There are six AQI categories -Good, Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor and Severe. These categories are arrived at by considering the ambient concentration values of air pollution and their health impact.

Preparing air quality report

The air quality report in the state is being prepared after ascertaining the air quality on seven days- three days before and after the Diwali along with the quality on the festival night. The same will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

New air quality monitoring stations

Four new air quality monitoring stations are being set up in the state, one each at Thrissur, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The station at Kollam will be commissioned soon while the one in Thiruvananthapuram will be set up at the Kariyavattom campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram air quality Thiruvananthapuram pollution Kerala State Pollution Control Board Thiruvananthapuram Diwali
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp