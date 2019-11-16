Annual feast of Madre de Deus Church begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The nine-day annual feast of the Madre de Deus Church, Vettucaud, began on Friday with flag hoisting by Church Vicar Fr Joseph Bastin at 7pm.

Led by the parish council and church bishop, the flag of ‘Christ the King’ was carried in a ceremonial procession to the main stage. Children dressed as angels and carrying lamps, papal flags and flowers took part in the procession.

Nine bishops from various archdioceses will officiate masses and sermons in the coming days. The feast will conclude on November 24. Around 40,000 people will be offered a feast on the day. The first feeding for babies, ‘Choroonu’, will also be held on the day.

Arrangements in place

The government has arranged the necessary infrastructure for the feast. Distribution of potable water, hassle-free transport and electricity has been ensured, while a medical team and an ambulance that will offer round-the-clock service will be arranged. The city corporation and the police have also made special arrangements for the festival. There will be mass at 6.15am, 11am and 5.30pm on all days till November 24.