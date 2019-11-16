House witnesses debate over bill to curb black magic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Friday witnessed a serious discussion over senior Congress leader P T Thomas’ private bill to prevent black magic and superstitious practices. Thomas expressed hope that the discussion would pave the way for a serious intervention by the House to prevent social evils.

Thomas recalled several incidents in the state when people lost their lives due to superstitious practices. He also recollected the incident in which a sorcerer’s disciple killed his master, wife and daughter in Idukki.

K Babu spoke about the superstitious practices among professionals, including scientists. He said even space scientists perform religious rituals ahead of new missions.

Thomas said the state had the responsibility to develop scientific temper and rational thinking among the people.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan chipped in at the end asking the government to think about bringing in a legislation to end black magic and other superstitious practices.

