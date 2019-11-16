Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala tops in national survey on cleanliness drive in rural areas

Union Rural Development Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will present the award in New Delhi on November 19.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has topped the ‘Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2019’ - a national survey that reviews the progress of cleanliness drive in rural areas. The survey was launched by Union Jal Shakti Ministry in 2018.

Districts and states that have brought in qualitative changes and recorded measurable progress in the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) yardsticks were selected for the ranking, based on their performance under various parameters.

The survey was carried out by an independent agency commissioned by the Jal Shakti Ministry which visited schools, anganwadis, primary health centres and markets in the state to undertake sample surveys and carry out a direct evaluation of cleanliness.

The survey collected responses from the public and prominent persons in rural areas directly and also through online application.

The team visited all 14 districts and 377 villages in the state during August-September 2019  and based on the scores, Kerala was placed on the top slot.

Decentralised waste management
The team visited the decentralised waste treatment facilities set up by the Green Task Force in the state. Waste management in households and the mentality to treat waste in a scientific manner were also assessed by the survey team.

Material collection facilities for segregation and treatment of non-bio-degradable waste, resource recovery facilities set up at the block-level by rural local bodies were the factors that gave Kerala an edge over other states.

