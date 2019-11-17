Seminar conducted as part of National Press Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AS part of the National Press Day, Kerala Media Academy and Vakkom Moulavi Foundation organised ‘M Hameela Bheevi Centenary Seminar’ at Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust Hall at Thekkumoodu on Saturday. People from different walks of life including distinguished women journalists delivered lectures on the seminar titled, ‘Women in Journalism: Kerala’. Inaugurating the session R S Babu, chairman of Kerala Media Academy, said: “Indian media is under a cloud. It is very sad that even judiciary is influenced by the interests of the majority.”

He expressed dismay at the Press Council of India’s stance on denial of Press freedom in Kashmir valley after abrogation of Article 370. “Press Council of India(PCI) was originally set up as a watchdog for ensuring the highest standards in journalism. Today PCI is doing anything but when it comes to journalistic freedom,” he said. Senior journalist Saraswathy Nagarajan said it is most relevant now to talk about issues faced by women in the field of journalism. “Sabarimala is the perfect example of denial of journalistic freedom for women. Journalists from both electronic and print media were banned from entering the temple premises.” she said.